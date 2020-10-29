'300' Writer Frank Miller's Talent Agent Says He Breached Deal

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A Hollywood talent agent has alleged in California federal court that comic book writer and filmmaker Frank Miller breached a settlement agreement to pay him a contractually mandated 10% cut of projects related to Miller's successful "300" and "Sin City" franchises. Mark Lichtman and his company The Lichtman Group say in a suit filed on Monday that Lichtman represented Miller for decades until the writer suddenly ended their business relationship several years ago, which Lichtman blames in part on defamatory statements made by co-defendant Silenn Thomas. According to the lawsuit, Thomas allegedly told people in the entertainment industry that Lichtman is...

