Class Claims Pa. Slag Processor Spreads Dust All Over Town

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A neighbor of Harsco Corp.'s Pennsylvania steel slag processing facility has filed a proposed class action suit in state court arguing that the operation throws off particulate matter that collects on nearby properties, asking to represent a class of roughly 3,000 households within a 1-mile radius. The resident argues that a proper facility would control its dust emissions and not let the "offensive" particles harm the neighborhood. Residents report that furniture can't be kept outside, cars are stained, and windows must stay shut because of the facility, according to the state court complaint filed Wednesday. "Defendant is aware of the fugitive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS