Cannabis Co. Beats Farmer's $200M RICO Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed a marijuana farmer's $200 million civil racketeering lawsuit Thursday, ruling that a business engaged in illegal conduct is unable to seek protection under federal law. U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. said that since cannabis is illegal under federal law, Francine Shulman's claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act do not hold legal sway. "The Court cannot remedy plaintiffs' injuries because doing so would result in an illegal mandate; in short, plaintiffs' injuries to their cannabis business are not redressable under RICO," the judge wrote, dismissing the suit with prejudice. The judge's decision marks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS