Judge Axes Bid To Block Trump's Social Media Order

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday tossed a suit attempting to block President Donald Trump's executive order that aims to restrict social media companies from censoring online content, but allowed the nonprofits behind the suit 20 days to amend their complaint. In a 17-page order, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick ruled that five voter advocacy organizations failed to establish that they suffered any injury as a result of the president's executive order because they are not directly impacted or targeted. As a result, the judge declined to bar enforcement of the order and dismissed the suit. "Because they are not...

