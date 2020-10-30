Venable And Con Man Must Face $11M Facebook Fraud Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has revived an asset manager's fraud lawsuit against Venable LLP and a convicted con artist over a failed Facebook investment that landed him prison time, ruling Thursday that a Pennsylvania federal court ignored the manager's dissatisfaction with his counsel. A three-judge panel reasoned that the district court tossed Timothy Burns' complaint despite his "clear wishes" to replace his then-counsel Joseph M. Fioravanti. Burns had accused Venable and former partner David Meyer of conspiring with incarcerated financial fraudster Troy Stratos, who allegedly stole $11.2 million belonging to Burns' clients meant for Facebook Inc. stock buys. The appeals judges noted...

