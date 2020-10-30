5th Circ. Upholds $1 Race, Sex Bias Award To Black Machinist

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has OK'd a lower court's refusal to reinstate a Black female machinist who was awarded only $1 after winning a discrimination trial over her firing, saying Thursday that there was no abuse of discretion. The appeals court affirmed an "unusual" outcome in the case of Sheaneter Bogan, who was the only Black woman in the lawnmower manufacturer MTD Consumer Group Inc.'s tool and die department before MTD fired her in 2013, according to her filings. An Oxford, Mississippi, federal jury agreed with Bogan in 2017 that the firing was discriminatory, but awarded only $1. A judge then denied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS