Chicago's Top Prosecutor Lands Second Term

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 2:31 AM EST) -- Cook County voters handed State's Attorney Kim Foxx a decisive victory on Tuesday, giving the progressive prosecutor a second term overseeing the second-largest prosecutor's office in the U.S. The first Black woman to lead the office, Foxx secured her re-election after campaigning on a pledge to continue a push for criminal justice reform and a focus on prosecuting violent crimes over lower-level offenses. She claimed roughly 54% of the vote to best Republican Judge Pat O'Brien, who'd secured about 40% of the vote, with 98% of precincts reporting. In other notable Cook County races, Illinois Sen. Iris Martinez will serve as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS