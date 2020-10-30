CIT Has More Questions In Indian Steel Duty Review

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge overseeing an Indian steelmaker's tariff review protest has asked the Trump administration to show its work again, partially remanding the case for a second time over the government's disparate treatment of two firms. CIT Judge Leo M. Gordon had endorsed the U.S. Department of Commerce's voluntary reassessment of margins on Uttam Galva Steels Ltd. on the first remand, finding the agency's use of "adverse facts available" — a penalty reserved for uncooperative respondents — was justified. But he sided in part with Uttam Galva in a slip opinion Thursday, issuing a second remand ordering the...

