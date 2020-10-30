Intervention Blocked In $12M Ocwen Mortgage Fees Deal

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Nonclass members can't intervene in Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC's $12.6 million settlement with consumers over claims the mortgage servicer unlawfully charged fees for payments made via phone or online, a Florida federal judge has ruled, saying the individuals have no interest in the proposed deal. In a brief order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith denied a bid to intervene brought by nonclass members who are plaintiffs in three parallel proposed class actions against the same defendants. But Judge Smith will allow intervention by four members of the putative class at issue, who say the proposed settlement agreement and notice leave them "in...

