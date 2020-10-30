Saudi Co. Gets $340M Unfrozen In PDVSA Fight Amid DOJ Suit

Law360, London (October 30, 2020, 4:00 PM GMT) -- A judge has unfrozen $340 million owed by oil business PDVSA Servicios SA to a Saudi energy company under an arbitration award as prosecutors in the U.S. and Malaysia attempt to seize the assets in a worldwide hunt for money embezzled in the 1MDB scandal. A High Court judge has lifted an injunction over an escrow account holding money due to the Saudi oil company in connection with a $380 million arbitration award. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) In a ruling handed down last week that became available late Thursday, Alastair Norris, sitting as a judge of the High Court, lifted an injunction...

