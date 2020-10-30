EU Warns UK To Pull Investment Treaties Or Face Action

Law360, London (October 30, 2020, 2:35 PM GMT) -- The European Commission warned the U.K. on Friday to unwind its European Union bilateral investment treaties by December or face legal action. The EU's executive arm also took aim at Cyprus for breaching the bloc's anti money laundering rules as it sent out warnings to the two countries. The commission has issued Britain with a reasoned opinion — a formal request to comply with EU law — over the country's failure so far to terminate its bilateral investment treaties with EU member states before the Brexit transition period ends on the last day of the year. The U.K. signed a declaration in 2019...

