Russian Tech Exec Loses Libel Case Over Trump Dossier Leak

Law360, London (October 30, 2020, 5:54 PM GMT) -- A Russian technology executive lost his libel case against the author of the infamous Trump dossier on Friday, as a judge said that even though the hacking allegations within the report were defamatory he had not shown that the former British intelligence officer behind the document leaked it to BuzzFeed. Judge Mark Warby said that the section of the so-called Steele dossier which discusses Aleksej Gubarev, his company XBT Group and a subsidiary were defamatory and had caused "serious" harm to the businessman's reputation. "The words complained of, in their context, meant that there were good reasons to suspect the claimants of having,...

