Tribal Health Provider Slams En Banc Bid In 9th Circ. Row

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Health care provider Southcentral Foundation has slammed a request for en banc Ninth Circuit to review a unanimous decision reviving its suit against a tribal health care consortium, which it it claims violated federal laws by cutting Southcentral out of its leadership. SCF urged the appellate court Thursday to deny the request for en banc review filed last month by the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, which claimed the Ninth Circuit panel decision undermined its power. When the consortium reorganized its board of directors, SCF was deprived of a representative in the new board, the health care provider claims. After the...

