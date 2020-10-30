Cohen Milstein, Scott & Scott Both Want To Lead FICO Fight

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Both of the firms vying for interim lead counsel spots in antitrust litigation against Fair Isaac Corp. agree that the matter ought to be split in two, but that didn't stop aspersions from being cast as they sought to make their case before an Illinois federal court. Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLCC and Scott & Scott Attorneys at Law LLP are both hoping to secure lead counsel spots in the sprawling litigation, which accuses the company best known as FICO of monopolizing the credit score market, but for different sets of buyers. Urging the court to avoid consolidating the matter...

