Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cohen Milstein, Scott & Scott Both Want To Lead FICO Fight

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Both of the firms vying for interim lead counsel spots in antitrust litigation against Fair Isaac Corp. agree that the matter ought to be split in two, but that didn't stop aspersions from being cast as they sought to make their case before an Illinois federal court.

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLCC and Scott & Scott Attorneys at Law LLP are both hoping to secure lead counsel spots in the sprawling litigation, which accuses the company best known as FICO of monopolizing the credit score market, but for different sets of buyers.

Urging the court to avoid consolidating the matter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!