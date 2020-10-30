PTAB Nixes 2nd Apple Petition Challenging Uniloc Patent

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has denied Apple's petition for inter partes review of a Uniloc patent covering technology for upgrading electronic devices, saying the tech giant's petition is for a subset of the claims it has already challenged. Administrative Patent Judge Miriam L. Quinn said Wednesday that the PTAB's ruling in General Plastic Industrial Co. v. Canon Kabushiki Kaisha — which is used to decide whether to reject petitions that follow a decision in an earlier case — weighs in favor of denying the IPR petition because the board already shut down Apple's first petition on the merits....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS