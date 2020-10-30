Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Nixes 2nd Apple Petition Challenging Uniloc Patent

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has denied Apple's petition for inter partes review of a Uniloc patent covering technology for upgrading electronic devices, saying the tech giant's petition is for a subset of the claims it has already challenged.

Administrative Patent Judge Miriam L. Quinn said Wednesday that the PTAB's ruling in General Plastic Industrial Co. v. Canon Kabushiki Kaisha — which is used to decide whether to reject petitions that follow a decision in an earlier case — weighs in favor of denying the IPR petition because the board already shut down Apple's first petition on the merits....

