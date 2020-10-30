Texas Justices Pass On Bid To Hold Oncor Liable For Fire

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a dispute over the cause of a grass fire that West Texas landowners argue was caused by Oncor, after the landowners claimed an appeals court didn't weigh conflicting evidence properly when they handed the company a win. The justices' denial of the petition keeps in place an Eleventh Court of Appeals decision that the property owners can't hold Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC liable for the fire under the doctrine of res ipsa loquitur — under which a party can be held liable without proof of a specific act of negligence by the...

