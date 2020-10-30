Another Court Finds 5 Years Of TCPA Claims Invalid

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge became the second in the nation to adopt the argument that plaintiffs can't press Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims related to robocalls or texts that were placed between the period when Congress permitted robocalls regarding federally backed debts and when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that exception to be unconstitutional. In a Thursday opinion, U.S. District Judge Patricia A. Gaughan granted electric and gas supplier Realgy LLC's motion to dismiss Roberta Lindenbaum's proposed class action after the company allegedly placed two pre-recorded calls on her cellphone without her consent. Judge Gaughan sided with Realgy's arguments — that...

