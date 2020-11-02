Ga. County Can't Sink Trans Cop's Health Coverage Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 4:14 PM EST) -- A federal judge has narrowed a transgender deputy sheriff's legal challenge to her health plan's refusal to cover transition-related surgery, but said a Georgia county and its sheriff's office have to face her disability and gender discrimination claims. U.S. District Judge Marc C. Treadwell tossed out about half of Anna Lange's bias claims Friday but rejected the defendants' bids to dismiss claims under Title VII, the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution and the Americans with Disabilities Act, saying Lange's allegations were adequate to remain in court. "Lange has alleged sufficient facts to support a plausible inference of individual discrimination,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS