Truck Co. Too Late To Dispute Venue Despite New Counsel

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- An oilfield transportation company sued by drivers for alleged overtime violations three years ago cannot now look to change venue, even though they have a new lawyer on the case, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled. U.S. District Court Judge Nora Barry Fischer, in an opinion and order Thursday, denied a motion by Lafayette, Louisiana-based United Vision Logistics to add an improper venue defense in its answer to the class and collective lawsuit. In her analysis, Judge Fischer said the United Vision's prior counsel could have raised the issue in its original motion to dismiss in February 2018 and later at the...

