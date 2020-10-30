Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Truck Co. Too Late To Dispute Venue Despite New Counsel

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- An oilfield transportation company sued by drivers for alleged overtime violations three years ago cannot now look to change venue, even though they have a new lawyer on the case, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled.

U.S. District Court Judge Nora Barry Fischer, in an opinion and order Thursday, denied a motion by Lafayette, Louisiana-based United Vision Logistics to add an improper venue defense in its answer to the class and collective lawsuit.

In her analysis, Judge Fischer said the United Vision's prior counsel could have raised the issue in its original motion to dismiss in February 2018 and later at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!