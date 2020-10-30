McGirt Doesn't Back Tribe's Reservation Claim, 6th Circ. Told

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The state of Michigan and several cities and counties told the Sixth Circuit on Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark McGirt ruling doesn't support the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians' bid to overturn a decision that the tribe never had a reservation. The Little Traverse Bay Bands, which constitute a single federally recognized tribal entity, have argued that the high court's July ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's reservation still exists backs the Bands' claim that their own reservation was created through the 1855 Treaty of Detroit. Michigan, along with the cities, counties and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS