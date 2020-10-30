Becton Dickinson Settles OFCCP Pay Bias Probe For $100K

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Becton Dickinson and Co. will cough up a six-figure sum to cover back pay for more than 100 Black women working at two Maryland plants who allegedly got shorted on wages, the U.S. Department of Labor said Friday. The DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, which enforces anti-discrimination laws at recipients of government contracts, said the settlement came after a "compliance evaluation" found that Black women at two facilities were underpaid relative to other groups of employees. Though it denied wrongdoing, the company agreed to pay $100,000 in back pay and interest. The agency said it found differing pay rates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS