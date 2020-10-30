DOL Finalizes Socially Conscious Investing Rule

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor finalized regulations Friday that ban employers from pushing workers' retirement savings toward investments advertised as socially conscious unless those funds are on track to perform well financially. The regulations amend Employee Retirement Income Security Act rules to state that retirement plan caretakers should focus on an investment's performance — not its environmental or social impact — when deciding whether it is right for a plan. Employers don't have to ignore so-called ESG funds altogether, but they shouldn't place those funds in a plan without a financial justification and they shouldn't direct workers who forget to select...

