Hispanic Caucus Rips ICE's Deportations Policy As 'Rushed'

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The Congressional Hispanic Caucus has called on the Trump administration to suspend the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's recent expansion of fast-tracked deportation proceedings, criticizing the agency for its lack of transparency and arguing that the policy "appears rushed" and raises serious due process concerns that are currently being litigated. Caucus members led by chairman Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, told Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and senior ICE official Tony H. Pham in a letter on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security should suspend its new policy, which ICE confirmed earlier this month as a purported effort to keep...

