Chancery Trims WeWork Founder's Suit Over Busted $3B Deal

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chancellor on Friday pared down a suit filed by WeWork's co-founder against SoftBank Group and an affiliated fund over the failure to complete a multipart agreement that was to include the purchase of $3 billion of WeWork stock, letting stand certain contractual claims. In a 39-page memorandum opinion, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard tossed breach of fiduciary claims lodged against SoftBank and an affiliated venture fund in a suit filed earlier this year by WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann and an entity he is associated with, saying those claims were duplicative of other contractual claims they are facing in a consolidated action....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS