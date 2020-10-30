Trump's F-35 Deal Sparks 3rd Bill Limiting Weapons Sales

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A House Democrat from New York introduced a measure Friday to limit weapons sales to the Middle East, one day after the U.S. State Department approved the sale of 50 F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates. Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., the chair of the House Foreign Relations Committee, introduced the Middle East Advanced Technology Protection Act following promises from Democrat lawmakers to keep a watchful eye on the president's $10.4 billion deal as it progresses. "The Trump administration has made it clear that they'll put lethal weaponry in just about anyone's hands without regard to potential loss of life...

