Kellogg Gets 2nd Win In Vanilla Flavor False Ad Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has once again dismissed a proposed class suit alleging Kellogg Sales Co. misleads consumers on the vanilla content of its granola bars, saying the buyer leading the case still hasn't alleged facts to support his claim. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez threw out for the second time claims by Harlan Zaback, saying the company's supposed "admission" in a motion to dismiss does not suffice to back up Zaback's allegation that the company does not use enough vanilla plant in its products to justify its labeling. "Zaback still offers no factual allegations...

