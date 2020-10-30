New Census Data May Trigger Rethink Of Opportunity Zones

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- As the government prepares the results of its 2020 census, lawmakers in Congress may be able to use the data to evaluate which types of communities are benefiting from the opportunity zone program and whether a recalibration might be necessary. Barring more detailed informational reporting requirements regarding how investments in opportunity zones are being used — something lawmakers from both parties have called for — the census data may provide the best available information about whether the most deserving communities are reaping the program's benefits. That's because lawmakers relied upon data from the 2010 census when crafting the opportunity zone program,...

