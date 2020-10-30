New Trial Ordered After Fla. Doc's $1.35M Whistleblower Win

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court on Friday tossed a surgeon's $1.35 million whistleblower verdict, finding a trial court wrongly instructed jurors to consider only whether his complaints about a superior contributed to, rather than caused, his firing. A Fifth District appeals court panel said Dr. Ahmad Chaudhry needed to prove that Adventist Health System Sunbelt Inc., which does business as Florida Hospital, wouldn't have fired him had he not complained about his boss's surgery practices and threatened to take his concerns to regulators. The jury was only instructed to find whether or not the complaints were a "motivating factor" in his firing....

