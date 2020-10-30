CVS Allegedly Owes NY Workers For Uniform Laundry Costs

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- CVS Pharmacy Inc. has been hit with a proposed class action in New York state court alleging that it violated a state minimum wage law by not paying employees for the cost of washing their branded uniforms. Former CVS employee Ahkilah Benjamin said the company's dress code required her to wear a uniform, but the company did not compensate her for laundering the uniform, which violates the state minimum wage laws because maintenance costs cut into her pay, according to a complaint filed on Thursday. "The claims of the plaintiff are typical to the claims of the class, because they are...

