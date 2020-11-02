15 Minutes With Prudential Financial's General Counsel

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- To encourage voting in the U.S. presidential election, Prudential Financial recently became a member of the nonpartisan Time to Vote effort and deemed Tuesday a "no-meeting day" to help give employees time to cast their ballots, said general counsel Ann Kappler. Ann Kappler Currently: Executive vice president and general counsel, Prudential Financial Inc. Previously: Partner, WilmerHale Law school: New York University School of Law The insurance and financial services company said the efforts are part of its renewed focus on accelerating social justice to help advance racial equality in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and police killings of Black Americans. After hearing from...

