Wyden Leans On Trump To Enforce N. American Trade Deal

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Friday that both Canada and Mexico are failing to honor the trade agreement they enacted with the U.S. this year and urged the Trump administration to vigorously enforce the deal. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement entered into force over the summer after years of negotiation and political wrangling to get it overwhelmingly approved by Congress. But Wyden, one of the deal's most vocal Democratic backers, said the administration is weakening the deal by failing to hold its partners accountable. "It is critical that Mexico and Canada meet their obligations if American workers, farmers, businesses,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS