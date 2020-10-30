NJ Redistricting Delay Seen As Perilous For Minorities

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- New Jersey voters are being asked to allow the current legislative district map to remain intact for the next two election cycles if the finalized 2020 census figures are delayed, a measure critics say is perilous for the accurate representation of the state's growing minority population amid rising tensions over race and politics. Prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic's disruption to the decennial data collection, the third question on the ballot aims to give the New Jersey Apportionment Commission more time to create a map reflecting population shifts and growth since the 2010 census. If voters approve, the new map won't be...

