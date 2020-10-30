Texas LNG Developers Sued For $30M In Unpaid Steel Work

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The developers of a liquefied natural gas facility in Freeport, Texas, along with steel suppliers and insurers, were hit with a $30 million suit in state court Friday by a supplier that claims it hasn't been paid for work it did treating steel used to construct the plant. Apache Industrial Services Inc. says in the Harris County District Court lawsuit that despite completing all work that was required of it, the responsible parties have refused to make good on promises to pay Apache what it is owed. Named as defendants are Zachry Industrial Inc., CB&I LLC and Chiyoda International Corp., the joint...

