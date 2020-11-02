NJ Immigration Boutique To Join Connell Foley

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- Connell Foley LLP will be adding the attorneys from business and immigration law boutique Dornbaum & Peregoy LLC to its New Jersey office, the firm announced Monday. Connell Foley said it will add the boutique firm's four attorneys and its paraprofessional and administrative staff on Jan. 1 to establish a new corporate immigration practice within its labor and employment group. Connell Foley Managing Partner Philip F. McGovern Jr. said in a statement the boutique firm would compliment that group's current offerings and bring resources to its other business clients. "The synergies between our two firms mean we will be able to...

