Conagra Shuts Down Retiree's Benefits Calculation Suit

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 9:32 PM EST) -- An Idaho federal judge threw out a proposed class action brought by a Conagra Brands Inc. retiree who said she was shorted on benefits, saying she misunderstood how a benefits buyout she took from a predecessor employer's plan affected her time of service. U.S. District Judge David C. Nye granted summary judgment to Conagra on Friday, ruling that Vicki Michael's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit can't proceed because it hinges on an incorrect interpretation of the rules governing Conagra's hourly worker pension plan. Former plant worker Michael retired from Conagra in 2016 after more than 28 years of service. But...

