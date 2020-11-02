Energy Dept. Shirking Efficiency Standard Reviews, Suit Says

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Energy has been shirking its duty to meet deadlines for reviewing energy efficiency standards set for consumer and commercial products, the Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club and other groups said in a lawsuit filed Friday in New York federal court. Back in 1975, Congress established a program within the Energy Policy and Conservation Act to make sure common consumer and commercial products that use large amounts of energy meet minimum conservation standards. It tasked the DOE to periodically review and revise those standards to ensure they are set at the maximum level of efficiency that is...

