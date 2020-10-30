Netflix Calls Sherlock Holmes Lawsuit 'Attempt To Extort'

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Netflix urged a federal judge Friday to toss a copyright lawsuit over a recent movie centered on Sherlock Holmes' sister, likening the case to "extortion" by the estate of Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle. Citing a scathing ruling in 2014 that rejected a similar lawsuit from the estate, Netflix said the estate cannot sue over the film "Enola Holmes" because the famed detective "now belongs to the public." "Plaintiff is doing everything it can – lawful and unlawful – to force third parties to pay plaintiff for using the public domain Holmes in their own works," Netflix wrote in a motion...

