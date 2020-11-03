Calif. Justices Weigh Whether Dynamex Ruling Is Retroactive

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 10:33 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments about whether its landmark Dynamex ruling should apply retroactively to worker misclassification suits filed before it was decided, even as lawyers for both sides suggested that the justices should decline to weigh in. Janitorial service workers who say they were shorted on minimum wage and overtime protections argued to the California Supreme Court on Tuesday that its landmark Dynamex ruling applies to their case. (iStock/Ratchat) Shannon Liss-Riordan, representing plaintiffs who operated Jan-Pro Franchising International franchisees and say they should have been classified as employees, argued that retroactive application was appropriate because the Dynamex...

