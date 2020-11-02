Trump Team Marketer Wants To Ax TCPA Suit Over Rally Texts

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- The company that handles most of the political ads for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign wants out of a lawsuit accusing it of breaking telemarketing laws by sending unwanted texts to Minnesota residents, saying it doesn't have enough ties in the state for a court to have jurisdiction. American Made Media Consultants made its case for a dismissal on Friday, telling a Minnesota federal court that the suit "does not detail any actual contact between AMMC and Minnesota." Instead, the company said the Minnesota residents who claim they received unwanted texts urging them to attend a Trump rally "make only vague...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS