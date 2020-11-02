DOJ Accused Of Hiding 'Secretive' Immigration Court Plans

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- A slate of legal nonprofits is suing the Trump administration in D.C. federal court for withholding records they claim show the government's plans to set up more immigration courts hidden from public view. Led by the American Immigration Council, the groups accused two offices of the U.S. Department of Justice as well as the General Services Administration of withholding information in response to Freedom of Information Act requests regarding the government's alleged plans to grow immigration adjudication centers in their Friday complaint. AIC, the American Immigration Lawyers Association and the National Immigrant Justice Center referred to immigration adjudication centers, or IACs,...

