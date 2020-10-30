Calif. Leads Suit To Regain Access To EEOC Fair Pay Data

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's decision to scale back its state and local counterparts' access to payroll data hampers their ability to do their jobs and sidesteps the agency's statutory mandate, California and two other states said in a suit filed Friday in California federal court. The decision to no longer share the data violates the Administrative Procedure Act and exceeds the authority the EEOC was given by Congress, the states said. California is joined in the case by Maryland and Minnesota. "Good policy and effective enforcement are built on having the facts," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a...

