Claims Court Says VA Misinterpreted Contract Preference Law

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 6:39 PM EST) -- The Court of Federal Claims has ruled that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wrongly tried to transfer prescription glasses deals from a veteran-owned small business to nonprofits that employ the blind, saying it misinterpreted a contracting preference law. An exception to a law asserting that the governmentwide AbilityOne contracting preference for companies that employ the blind and severely disabled takes priority over a VA-specific contracting preference for veteran-owned small businesses, or VOSBs, does not differentiate between competitive and sole-sourced contracts, Judge Thomas C. Wheeler ruled in an Oct. 21 decision, unsealed on Friday. The VA had argued that its contracts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS