9 States Tell Justices Unauthorized Migrants Skewing Census

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- Nine states urged the U.S. Supreme Court to side with the Trump administration's bid to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the census count for political redistricting, saying that the administration's plan would ensure fairer representation. Louisiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina, South Dakota and West Virginia asked the nation's highest court to overturn a lower court's block of a Trump administration memorandum, which had sought in July to strike unauthorized immigrants from census data. The states said in their amicus brief filed Friday that including unauthorized immigrants in the census count would result in outsized representation in Congress for those...

