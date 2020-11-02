La. Federal Judge OKs Vessel Seizure In Shipping Row

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge on Sunday seized a vessel that docked over the weekend in the Port of New Orleans while Ping May Maritime, a Marshall Islands-based shipping company, pursues arbitration in London against its alleged owner. U.S. District Judge Greg Guidry agreed to the seizure of the M/V Spring Sunshine, which allegedly belongs to Jiangsu Steamship Pte. Ltd. of Singapore. Ping May is seeking $6.5 million from Jiangsu Steamship over an alleged charter breach, and it claims the Singapore company owns the M/V Spring Sunshine through one of its alter egos. Ping May sought the ship as security according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS