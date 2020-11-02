Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

La. Federal Judge OKs Vessel Seizure In Shipping Row

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge on Sunday seized a vessel that docked over the weekend in the Port of New Orleans while Ping May Maritime, a Marshall Islands-based shipping company, pursues arbitration in London against its alleged owner.

U.S. District Judge Greg Guidry agreed to the seizure of the M/V Spring Sunshine, which allegedly belongs to Jiangsu Steamship Pte. Ltd. of Singapore. Ping May is seeking $6.5 million from Jiangsu Steamship over an alleged charter breach, and it claims the Singapore company owns the M/V Spring Sunshine through one of its alter egos.

Ping May sought the ship as security according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!