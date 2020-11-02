5th Circ. To Rehear Welder's Jones Act Injury Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has ordered an en banc rehearing of an injury case in which a drilling rig welder was allowed to sue under the Jones Act, which regulates maritime commerce in the U.S., after a panel said in August that it was precedent-bound to reach the determination that the rig welder is a seaman. Friday's order vacates an August opinion that found that Gilbert Sanchez can sue his employer, Smart Fabricators of Texas LLC, under the Jones Act. The three-judge panel behind that opinion had found that two prior Fifth Circuit precedents both required the panel to deem Sanchez as a...

