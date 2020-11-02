Judge Advances Pacific Drilling's $1.1B Restructuring Deal

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 10:32 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Monday advanced Pacific Drilling's restructuring support agreement with lenders that would slash about $1.1 billion in debt after the offshore driller hit Chapter 11 for the second time in five years. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones signed off on a number of Pacific Drilling SA's first-day motions, such as paying employee wages and utility costs. He raised questions on several requests before granting approval, including Pacific's planned $80 million exit facility, asking whether that would be enough. "Is everybody comfortable that an $80 million exit is enough money?" he asked. "I want to make sure...

