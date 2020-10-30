DC Court Skeptical Temporary Status Fight Belongs In Va.

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge cut a motion hearing short Friday after the government asked to ship the suit, which seeks to nix restrictions blocking people with temporary immigration protection from becoming permanent residents, to another court. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton didn't seem particularly moved by the government's argument for why the litigation belonged in Virginia, but he ended the motion hearing early anyway, saying that he didn't feel it appropriate to wade any further into the issues until the venue was settled. "The actual policy itself was issued from a location here in the District of Columbia," Judge Walton...

