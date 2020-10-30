Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Court Skeptical Temporary Status Fight Belongs In Va.

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge cut a motion hearing short Friday after the government asked to ship the suit, which seeks to nix restrictions blocking people with temporary immigration protection from becoming permanent residents, to another court.

U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton didn't seem particularly moved by the government's argument for why the litigation belonged in Virginia, but he ended the motion hearing early anyway, saying that he didn't feel it appropriate to wade any further into the issues until the venue was settled.

"The actual policy itself was issued from a location here in the District of Columbia," Judge Walton...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!