Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bitcoin Exchange Customers Seek Class Cert. In Fraud Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 2:42 PM EST) -- Customers of defunct Japanese bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to certify a class that lost $400 million from the former CEO's alleged fraud.

Lead plaintiff Gregory Greene urged U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman to certify Mt. Gox users in the U.S. who had bitcoin or money stored with the exchange when it went dark on Feb. 24, 2014.

Mark Karpeles, the former CEO of Mt. Gox and the sole remaining defendant in the suit filed in February 2014, is alleged to have committed fraud in using the bitcoin exchange to take $400 million in bitcoin and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!