Bitcoin Exchange Customers Seek Class Cert. In Fraud Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 2:42 PM EST) -- Customers of defunct Japanese bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to certify a class that lost $400 million from the former CEO's alleged fraud. Lead plaintiff Gregory Greene urged U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman to certify Mt. Gox users in the U.S. who had bitcoin or money stored with the exchange when it went dark on Feb. 24, 2014. Mark Karpeles, the former CEO of Mt. Gox and the sole remaining defendant in the suit filed in February 2014, is alleged to have committed fraud in using the bitcoin exchange to take $400 million in bitcoin and...

