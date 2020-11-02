Boies Schiller Denies Cash Flow Woes In Delays Of Raises

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 10:52 PM EST) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP confirmed Monday it had pushed back salary adjustments for associates who opted into a market-based compensation system this summer but denied the delay was caused by cash flow problems. In a statement to Law360, Boies Schiller's co-managing partner Nick Gravante said the adjusted associates' salaries, which became effective on Oct. 1, were moved from a paid-out date on Oct. 30 to Nov. 6. Meanwhile, their year-end bonuses will be awarded in December. "The suggestion of delay caused by cash flow issues is both absurd and flat-out wrong," Gravante said in the statement, responding to reports of such...

