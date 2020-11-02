Salaried Supervisor Could Still Be Eligible For OT, Judge Says

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 10:56 PM EST) -- A former shift supervisor for a food packager can proceed with her wage and hour suit over a timesheet rounding policy, as there's a dispute over whether she has enough managerial power to be exempt under federal labor law, an Arkansas federal court ruled. U.S. District Judge D.P. Marshall Jr. denied Illinois-based Viskase Cos.' motion for summary judgment to dismiss Arguster Williams' claims she was cheated out of overtime due to the rounding policies. Williams can go ahead with an individual claim because Viskase couldn't show how her limited role in hiring decisions qualified her under the Fair Labor Standard Act's...

